x

Organization Pays Mission Fallen Officer's Mortgage

Related Story

MISSION - An organization has paid off the mortgage for fallen Mission police officer Jose Espericueta.

Officer Espericueta died in June trying to stop a suspect.

The corporal left behind his wife and two children.

The group "The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation" made the house payment.

News
Organization Pays Mission Fallen Officer’s Mortgage
Organization Pays Mission Fallen Officer’s Mortgage
MISSION - An organization has paid off the mortgage for fallen Mission police officer Jose Espericueta. Officer Espericueta died... More >>
1 year ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 10:55:00 AM CST December 23, 2019
Radar
7 Days