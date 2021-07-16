Organization Pays Mission Fallen Officer's Mortgage
MISSION - An organization has paid off the mortgage for fallen Mission police officer Jose Espericueta.
Officer Espericueta died in June trying to stop a suspect.
The corporal left behind his wife and two children.
The group "The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation" made the house payment.
