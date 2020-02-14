Organization protests to exclude ICE, CBP from Charro Days Fiesta

BROWNSVILLE – The Charro Days Fiesta is two weeks away and a group known as Frontera Progressives is working on continuing a five-year protest to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection out of the festivities.

Mark Kaswan, one of the founders of Frontera Progressives, says a family event like Charro Days is filled with Mexican culture and no one should feel unsafe.

Charro Days sent a statement that said in part,

"...throughout the years all local, state and national law enforcement agencies have been proud and respected participants in the Charro Days Inc. parades. Therefore, the request from the Frontera Progressive coalition to remove the CBP and ICE federal agencies from the Charro Days Inc. parades and other events is denied."

According to a statement sent by CBP, officers "not only work in the local community but also live here and are a part of the community."

