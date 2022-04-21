Organization Questioned for Using RGV Photographer’s Photos

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley photographer said he wants to know why a company is using his photos after telling him they didn’t want them.

Photographer Jose Garza said his computer contains hundreds of photos. Each is proof of a job he did for free.

“I was contacted by Build RGV and they asked me to take photos at one of their events… They told me they weren’t going to pay me in money, but they were going to pay me through advertisement,” he said.

Garza said he later found his pictures circulating on social media. He said he wasn’t notified they were being published.

“They told me they didn’t like my photos and what they originally wanted them for. They couldn’t use them. So, I was under the impression that they weren’t going to use my photos,” he said.

Garza said he did not sign a contract with the organization.

“If he would have finalized it and stuff, I would have – even just a small little paragraph or something saying ‘Hey, you can keep the photos,’” he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to one of the founding members of Build RGV. He asked us not to use his name.

He said he tried to contact Garza about the misunderstanding.

“I’m just willing to work with him and we’re not trying to hurt him. We’re not trying to do anything to take advantage of him,” he said.

Garza and Build RGV said they learned their lesson. From now on, they will always communicate and have a contract.