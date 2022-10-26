Organizations make final push to register voters

Several organizations participated in a last minute effort to register eligible voters for the November 2022 election.

Tuesday, October 11 marked the deadline to register to vote.

Different organizations such as Texas Rising and Texas Turnout held Tuesday registration drives to get people registered.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department announced they’ll stay open until 8 p.m. Tuesday to give people more time to register. Those seeking more information can call the department at 956-318-2570.

The Cameron County Elections Department will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. They can be reached at 956-544-0809.