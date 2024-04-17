Other agencies continue search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for the 19-year-old swimmer who was swept away by the current on Monday, but other agencies continue to look.

The Corpus Christi Coast Guard said they suspended their search Tuesday morning, 24 hours after Angel Huertas went missing while swimming in the area known as east land cut on Padre Island.

RELATED STORY: U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing 19-year-old swimmer near Port Mansfield

The Port Mansfield Police Department said they concluded their search around 1 p.m.

The Texas Game Wardens says they "believe Port Mansfield police may have found an article of clothing that might have belonged to Huertas."

The Texas Parks and Wildlife also temporarily suspended their search efforts a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday, but will continue once water conditions are not so rough and the Border Patrol Search and Rescue also assisted in the search for Huertas.

Huertas was swimming with friends when a riptide pulled him away; his friends were reported as safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the call for help came in at 10:45 a.m. and a search crew arrived at around 11:50 a.m. Rescue crews searched by boat and helicopter looking for Huertas and after sunset they began searching by air.