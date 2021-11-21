x

Overnight crash in Edinburg under investigation

Related Story

The Edinburg Police Department in investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning.

A car rolled over in the crash near Schunior Street and Trooper Moises Sanchez Blvd. at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Edinburg Police Department has yet to release further details on the crash.

News
Overnight crash in Edinburg under investigation
Overnight crash in Edinburg under investigation
The Edinburg Police Department in investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning. A car rolled over in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 20 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 11:13:00 AM CST November 20, 2021
Radar
7 Days