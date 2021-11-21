Overnight crash in Edinburg under investigation
The Edinburg Police Department in investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning.
A car rolled over in the crash near Schunior Street and Trooper Moises Sanchez Blvd. at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Edinburg Police Department has yet to release further details on the crash.
