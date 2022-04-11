Owner of Non-Profit Fighting Against Border Wall Project

MISSION – Construction for a border wall project is expected to begin this week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says equipment is expected to start rolling in as early as Monday.

Staffers at the National Butterfly Center fear the project will run through their property.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with the president of the North American Butterfly Association, Jeffrey Glassberg.

"People could reasonably feel differently about immigration and whether we should do it and how many people and who should come. I mean that's fine, you can disagree on that. But a border wall makes no sense," he explains.

The non-profit organization owns and operates the National Butterfly Center.

He says he's been fighting the construction of the border wall for two years.

