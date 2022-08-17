Palm Valley Animal Center Seeing Increased Amount of Pets
EDINBURG – Officials with the Palm Valley Animal Center say the amount of animals taken in is increasing.
They believe many of them are pets that were separated from their owners during the recent flooding.
Officials are trying to reunite them with their families.
Watch the video above for more information.
