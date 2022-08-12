Palmhurst residents to elect next mayor

It's Election Day in Palmhurst.

Voters are getting ready to choose their next mayor.

Four candidates are on the ballot, including Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina, Fred Del Barrio and Eddie Montalvo.

RELATED: Mayoral candidates in Palmhurst special election discuss plans for the city

The only polling location is at Rafael Cantu Junior High School on North Stewart Road.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.