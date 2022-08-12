Palmhurst residents to elect next mayor
It's Election Day in Palmhurst.
Voters are getting ready to choose their next mayor.
Four candidates are on the ballot, including Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina, Fred Del Barrio and Eddie Montalvo.
The only polling location is at Rafael Cantu Junior High School on North Stewart Road.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
