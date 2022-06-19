Palmhurst sets date for special mayoral election
Related Story
A special election is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 to select a new mayor for the city of Palmhurst.
The incumbent - the late Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez - won the mayoral election last month.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palmhurst moving toward special election
Rodriguez died less than a month before Election Day, and there was not enough time to remove his name from the ballot.
Candidate applications can be filed through Thursday, June 16.
News
A special election is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 to select a new mayor for the city of Palmhurst. ... More >>
News Video
-
Bipartisan committee visits Valley colonias to discuss flooding, infrastructure issues
-
Woman loses everything in Las Milpas house fire
-
Man claims to have spotted rare wild cat in Bayview
-
Abbott gives border security update in the Valley
-
Exclusive: Interview with reinstated Donna police chief