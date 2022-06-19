x

Palmhurst sets date for special mayoral election

A special election is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 to select a new mayor for the city of Palmhurst.

The incumbent - the late Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez - won the mayoral election last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palmhurst moving toward special election

Rodriguez died less than a month before Election Day, and there was not enough time to remove his name from the ballot.

Candidate applications can be filed through Thursday, June 16.

