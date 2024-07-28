Palmview police seeking driver accused of crashing into business

The Palmview Police Department is investigating after the driver accused of crashing into a business fled the scene on foot, according to a city official.

The crash happened off of eastbound frontage and Breyfogle roads Saturday at around 3 a.m. Officers who responded to the single-vehicle crash found a red Dodge Ram TRX had crashed into the Joe Ruiz Income Tax office, according to Palmview City Manager Micheal Leo.

Officers were not able to locate the driver, who fled the scene on foot, Leo added.

“Officers checked with local hospitals in Mission, but no one had been checked in for injuries sustained by a car crash,” Leo said.

Those with any information regarding the identity and location of the driver are urged to call the Palmview Police Department at 956-432-0303.