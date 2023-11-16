Palmview teen arrested for human smuggling, evading arrest

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old Palmview teen for human smuggling and leading police on a chase.

The incident happened on Nov. 7 when the teen led police on a chase and even speeding through the Falfurrias checkpoint. DPS said the teen even turned off his lights to his Camaro in an attempt to evade troopers.

Troopers were able to end the chase after throwing out stop sticks. The teen was arrested and charged with smuggling and evading arrest.

Five migrants were inside the vehicle. They have also been arrested and turned over to Border Patrol.