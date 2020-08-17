x

Parades attempt to improve census participation

ARISE organized a parade Friday in Donna, attempting to make people aware of the U.S. Census and improve participation rates.

People without internet access can't complete the census online — and may not be aware of the census at all, according to organizers.

In addition to completing the census online, people may respond by mail or by phone.

For more details, visit: 2020Census.gov

1 day ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 9:02:00 AM CDT August 15, 2020
