Parents of missing infant arrested in Cameron County

The parents of a missing infant have been arrested on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges as state and local officials continue a nearly week-long search for the newborn in Cameron County.

According to Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, authorities began investigating on March 16 when an individual reported a child welfare concern to authorities.

Authorities learned that a child had been possibly born to a couple living in Long Island Village, a gated community in Port Isabel. The reporting person stated they had received conflicting stories about the child’s welfare.

“During the investigation it was found that the birth of a child had occurred and shortly after birth, the child’s whereabouts were unknown,” according to a news release.

The child’s biological parents were arrested March 18 at their residence in Long Island Village, authorities said.

Zachary D. De La Rosa has been charged with injury to a child, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $70,000.

Susanne J. Pierce has been charged with abuse of corpse, a state jail felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Both remain at the Cameron County jail and are pending additional charges.

Multiple agencies, including Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, Child Protective Services, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol canine unit, continue to search for the infant.