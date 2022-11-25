Parents react to Brownsville school district's mask mandate

The Brownsville Independent School District held a special board meeting Thursday where members voted unanimously to require masks for everyone on their campuses, except those with valid medical excuses.

The board also voted unanimously to file a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order preventing schools from requiring face masks.

Face masks will be treated as the dress code, BISD board members said, adding that masks will be provided for all students and staff.

