‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS academy

Zachary Moses Sanchez’s father – Texas State Trooper Moises Sanchez - was killed in the line of duty back in 2019. On Friday, Zachary honored his father’s memory with the largest graduating class in DPS history.

Moises Sanchez was recognized during the graduation ceremony by state Gov, Greg Abbott.

"You all are now a part of the legacy of the Texas Department of Public Safety, a legacy built by heroes,” Abbott told the graduation class. “Heroes like Trooper Moises Sanchez."

Trooper Moises Sanchez was investigating a hit-and-run accident when he was shot in April 2019. He was hospitalized for months before succumbing to his injuries four months later.

The fallen trooper was honored when a portion of north 10th street in McAllen was renamed after him.

RELATED: A Life Remembered: State Trooper Moises Sanchez

Edinburg Street Renamed in Honor of Fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez

Now, Zachary hopes to keep his father’s name alive while creating his own memorable legacy.

Retired DPS spokesperson Johnny Hernandez says that now it's Zachary’s turn to be a great officer.

"This is the time where he shines, he's gonna shine becoming a state trooper and I know he's going to be going back to Midland and he's gonna get with his field training officer and they're going to train him to the best of his ability,” Hernandez said.