Partnership introduces mental health curriculum for Brownsville ISD student athletes

Brownsville Independent School District athletics and 360 Athletics are partnering up to help make student athletes stronger mentally.

On Tuesday, BISD athletics are hosting the first-ever leadership camp that is focused on building leadership skills and promoting mental health.

Rio Hondo natives Josh Perez and his brother, Jonathan Medina, co-founded 360 Athletics but growing up they were shown two life paths.

"Both our parents went to prison, they were drug addicts and alcohol addiction. I was shown that path of going to prison and having a rough life and then my grandfather who was a migrant field worker who only went to the second grade," Perez said. "You start to make bad decisions, and so I went through my upbringing of making bad decisions. But luckily, I had great coaches that invested in me and pushed me in the right direction."

That intervention his coaches gave him made him want to give back to student athletes.

"Things like anxiety, depression, have skyrocketed the last few years, especially coming out of COVID, so what we want to do was we looked at athletics around the nation," Medina said.

They found that only 15 percent of schools have mental health in the structure of their programs.

That's why 360 Athletics partnered up with Brownsville ISD athletics to bring an 18-week curriculum for all student athletes.

"That helps our student athletes deal with the struggles, challenges and adversities of growing up here in South Texas," Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal said.

The course is merged into athletic periods at all six high schools and all 10 middle schools at Brownsville ISD. Every student athlete is required to take it.

The three-hour camp hopes to help make student athletes stronger mentally, not just physically.

