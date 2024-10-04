x

Patrulleros estatales localizan casa de seguridad en el condado Starr

By: Diego Del Otero

Los patrulleros estatales localizan una casa de seguridad en el condado Starr.

La operación arrojó el rescate de 12 inmigrantes en situación irregular procedentes de Honduras, El Salvador, México y Guatemala.

Uno de los inmigrantes, Eliuth Gómez-Cavazos, de México, fue arrestado y acusado de operar esa casa de seguridad.

Giovany Abiel Lugo Gómez, otro indocumentado de México, también enfrenta cargo por tráfico de personas.

Mientras que el resto de los 11 inmigrantes  restantes fueron remitidos a la patrulla fronteriza.

