Pedestrian killed in Alamo hit-and-run crash
The Alamo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
Police said the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Frontage Road, near the Alamo Rec RV Park.
The male victim has not been identified and police have not yet identified a suspect or a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
