Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increased in December 2021, CDC study shows

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are still a concern for health experts as the omicron variant continues to spread.

A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hospitalization rates among kids grew rapidly in December 2021 nationwide.

READ ALSO: Valley parents, doctors await COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 5

This month in Hidalgo County, pediatric hospitalizations are on the decline for now. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez explains why this surge affects more kids.

“Omicron tends to stay in the upper airways,” Dr. Melendez said. “Children have much smaller upper airways, therefore, it is a lot easier for children's upper airways to be obstructed then it is for adults.”

READ ALSO: New CDC study says babies get Covid protection from vaccinated pregnant mothers

Dr. Melendez says pediatric cases in the county may be higher because at-home COVID testing results are often not reported to the county.