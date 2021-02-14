Penitas Business Owner Says nearby Road Construction Affecting Sales

PENITAS – A business owner in Penitas says he’s losing money due to nearby road construction.

In the past few weeks, crews have torn 500 feet off of Tom Gill Road, extending from Expressway 83 to Mile 4 Road.

Because of this, some shop owners say they’ve had to close early because business is slow now.

“Tom Gill is the biggest corridor coming north and south, especially this side of western Hidalgo County,” explains Penitas Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez. “Here, we're calculating almost 30,000 cars coming in. It's a great necessity for our city.”

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with Mini Max owner Ony Khan about how this is affecting his business financially.

He says he’s ready for the construction to be completed since he’s losing at least $1,000 a day.

