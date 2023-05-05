x

Penitas Clinic Hosts 'Building Healthy' Event

PENITAS – A clinic in rural Penitas hosted dozens for its Building Healthy Communities event.

Tuesday morning, the Proyecto Desarrollo Humano community center gave area residents a chance to participate in healthy cooking classes and wellness lessons.

Shirley Arnold, the clinic’s administrator, says certain steps are taken for those whose diabetes screenings show they may have the disease.

