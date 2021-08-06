People on UTRGV campus grounds required to wear face covering

Summer session at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has begun. Some of the classes are online, but any one on campus grounds are required to wear a face covering.

It’s part of UTRGV’s plan to reopen its schools. People will need to wear a mask while in hallways, public spaces, research labs, classrooms and elevators.

Self-distancing is not required, but encouraged when possible.

University officials say failure to comply with precautions could result in disciplinary action.

UTRGV’s plan to reopen is expected to be finalized in a couple of weeks.