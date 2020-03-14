x

LAS VEGAS - The UTRGV basketball teams not the only ones affected by the cancellation of WAC Vegas.

The pep band making the trip to support their Vaqueros, now headed back to the valley earlier then planned.

Joel Villaneva spoke with Dr. Saul Torres about the impact.

