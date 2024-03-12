Person of Interest Wanted in Auto Theft Investigation
SAN BENITO – Authorities are turning to the public to help solve an auto theft case.
The incident ended with the vehicle being driven into Mexico and the driver caught on camera.
San Benito police say a man drove a stolen 2015 silver Dodge Journey across the Veterans Bridge in Brownsville.
The picture was taken on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.
If you think you know his identity call San Benito police at 956-361-3880.
