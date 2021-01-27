Person of Interest Wanted in Connection with Jewelry Theft
Related Story
HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.
The theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at a business inside the Valle Vista Mall on the 2000 block of West Expressway 83 in Harlingen.
The Harlingen Police Department says the suspect is accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry from the place.
If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call the police department at 956-425-8477.
Watch the news clip above for further details.
News
HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation. The theft happened on Tuesday,... More >>
News Video
-
SPI food truck ordinance enforced despite judge declaring it unconstitutional
-
Elsa family asking for prayers after home is destroyed in fire
-
Coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on children learning in virtual classrooms
-
Hidalgo County school superintendents explain vaccine process
-
Border Patrol agents find 60 undocumented immigrants at McAllen hotel