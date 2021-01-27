x

Person of Interest Wanted in Connection with Jewelry Theft

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at a business inside the Valle Vista Mall on the 2000 block of West Expressway 83 in Harlingen.

The Harlingen Police Department says the suspect is accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry from the place.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call the police department at 956-425-8477.

