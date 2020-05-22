Pet of the Week: Andreas

Home
News
For some, forgoing masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic has become a political statement
As Texas inches away from its economic shutdown and people resume sharing public and sometimes confined spaces, the question of whether to wear a face...
Officers seize $150,000 cash after cocaine bust near Weslaco
Officers seized $150,000 in cash last week near...
Rio Grande Valley trucker caught with 17 kilograms of cocaine
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rio...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Jose Meza Promoted To Head Football Coach In Progreso
PROGRESO - Coming off two straight playoff trips, the Red Ants have a new football coach. The Progreso school district recently promoted special teams coordinator...
Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist
RIO HONDO - Another Valley athlete is going...
Valley Cheer Elite Is Back In Business
EDINBURG - Valley Cheer Elite is back in...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Bares en el Valle se preparan para su reapertura
Los bares del estado y del Valle de Texas se preparan para su reapertura el viernes, esto luego de haber permanecido cerrados como una medida de...
Oficiales arrestan a mujer de Brownsville tras encontrar droga oculta en vehículo
Una mujer de Brownsvlle se encuentra tras las...
Casa Blanca pide difundir directrices para reabrir iglesias
Por ZEKE MILLER y MIKE STOBBE WASHINGTON...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Pet of the Week: Andreas
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Cameron County Cocaine Bust Update
Surgeons at McAllen hospital using special 'robot' to limit contact with patients
TABC to monitor Valley bars violating new state guidelines
Downtown McAllen bar highlights new health safety precautions for customers, employees
Pandemic Q&A: May 21
Sports Video
Jose Meza Promoted To Head Football Coach In Progreso
Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist
Valley Cheer Elite Is Back In Business
Lasara Senior Tres Rodriguez Signs With Lubbock Christian
Pioneer's Boyle Headed To UT-Dallas