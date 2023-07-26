Pet Owners Beware of Diabetes Symptoms

WESLACO – Our Heart of the Valley initiative has focused on how diabetes impacts people, but what many people may not know is this can also affect pets.

Rio Grande Valley veterinarian John Montalbano says older pets are more likely to develop diabetes.

He says it’s more common with animal that are inactive or overeating.

Diabetes can cause blindness in cats and dogs, just as it does in people.

