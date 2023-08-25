x

Pfizer Voluntary Recalls Children’s Advil

WESLACO – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling a product due to a labeling mistake.

The company says the dosage cup in their Bubble-Gum Flavor Children’s Advil is marked in teaspoons, but the label on the bottle is marked in milliliters.

The recall only affects the four-ounce bottles sold between May and June of this year.

Tuesday, August 28 2018
