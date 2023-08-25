Pfizer Voluntary Recalls Children’s Advil
Related Story
WESLACO – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling a product due to a labeling mistake.
The company says the dosage cup in their Bubble-Gum Flavor Children’s Advil is marked in teaspoons, but the label on the bottle is marked in milliliters.
The recall only affects the four-ounce bottles sold between May and June of this year.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
WESLACO – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling a product due to a labeling mistake. The company says the dosage cup in... More >>
News Video
-
Mission family pleas for help in search for missing mother
-
Safety measures increased at stadiums ahead of Friday night football games
-
UTRGV Marching Band prepping for fall debut
-
Inside the Valley: A conversation with senatorial candidate Colin Allred
-
RGV 9-1-1 to host inaugural Public Safety Wellness Seminar