Pharr breaks ground on international bridge expansion project
Related Story
Pharr city leaders broke ground Wednesday on one of the additions for their bridge expansion project.
New inspection areas for trucks are being added to the Pharr International Bridge.
A new, on-site lab is also being constructed to look for pests in shipments that arrive from Mexico.
“It’s something that's needed in order to make sure that this traffic gets off the bridge,” Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan said. “We're not building bridges to become parking lots. We’re building bridges to have efficiency.”
According to the city, the Pharr International Bridge is the busiest port for produce crossings in the nation. It’s also third in the nation for trade with Mexico.
News
Pharr city leaders broke ground Wednesday on one of the additions for their bridge expansion project. New inspection areas... More >>
News Video
-
Experts discuss difficulty of tracking heat-related deaths in Texas
-
Jurors hear statement from mother of Willacy County murder victim during trial
-
City of Mercedes cracking down on illegal dumping
-
Consumer Reports: Should you ask AI about your health
-
Lane closure in effect in McAllen following diesel spill