Pharr breaks ground on new high-speed internet utility service

The city of Pharr hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its news utility service, high-speed internet.

City officials say TeamPharr.Net is designed to offer affordable high-speed fiber optic internet to more than 80,000 residents and businesses.

Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez says engineers are in the process of offering the service to other cities, with the end goal of providing high-speed internet throughout the Valley and closing the digital divide.

“Digital divide is a problem where our residents, our students— don’t have access to the internet,” Ambrosio said. “Which is important for banking, education, for public safety, for commerce. It’s important to keep in touch with the world.”

The service is only available to people living or businesses owners within Pharr city limits.

Pre-registration is required, and plans start at $25 a month. The project is expected to be completed by 2022. For more information, visit www.Pharr-Tx.gov/teampharr-net/.