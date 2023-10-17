Pharr Community Theater Gives Kids a Chance to Perform

PHARR – It’s a summer that’s a little different. It’s a performing arts camp where kids learn how to be actors, and then actually perform in a play.

The kids cheer with excitement when their director, David Guerra, motivates them, “Are you ready for tonight?”

The children have been rehearsing for the moment to perform their rendition of “Alice in Wonderland,” “Alicia.” The thirteen young thespians range between pre-kindergarten and eighth grade.

They’re all members of the Pharr Community Theater.

Guerra is a retired school teacher and counselor, “I do this because I get a lot of satisfaction, especially when the children learn how to act. It’s very important for them to start early in life.”

“I do this because I started out as an actor myself in community theater,” said Pedro Garcia, the artistic director for the Pharr theater, “And I love it because it helps me practice my craft and I teach a bunch of other people that also want to get involved in the arts.”

It’s not just acting classes that they provide for children.

“We have several other classes that we offer throughout the week. Ballet, folklorico, hip-hop, theater, and so on,” said Lisa Marie Lopez, the theater program coordinator, “I love singing and dancing and all that stuff. So, it’s really amazing to be offering this to children so they are able to fall in love with that skill.”

President of the Pharr Community Board, Araceli Casares, stressed the importance of providing performance art into a child’s life, “It’s so important to have arts for children. Speaking up and speaking clearly and having the confidence of having a conversation and speak to even a large audience if necessary.”

The program doesn’t just hold classes during the summer; they have classes four times a year.

The Pharr Community Theater is now in its 10th year.

