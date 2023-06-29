Pharr EMS crew reports increase in heat related calls
Related Story
The extreme heat is keeping local EMS crews busy.
Pharr EMS said they're averaging five to six calls a day for heat related illnesses.
A lot of the calls for help are from people who are outside in the triple digit heat, such as construction workers, firefighters, or those working in arenas, according to Pharr Operations Captain Chris Cisneros.
“The number one issue is they don't have a buddy system set up,” Cisneros said. “So a lot of times by the time somebody finds them, no one's checking upon them, they're already in extremes, sweating extremely. It's that point where they're dizzy, confused."
Those are all the first signs someone is suffering from a heat related illness.
With this heat expected to stick around for a while, health experts say it's important to take breaks indoors every 20 minutes, stay hydrated, and avoid alcohol because that can lead to dehydration.
News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Rhea, the Blue Heeler mix
-
Local veteran helps other veterans with PTSD in preparation for Fourth of...
-
Businesses affected by boil water noticed in Peñitas, must follow guidelines to...
-
Mission police search for two suspects in HEB theft
-
Immigration activists worry about evacuation plans amid hurricane season
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes