Pharr EMS host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The city of Pharr, in collaboration with Pharr EMS, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations until Aug. 6.

Vaccines will be available to anyone over 12-years-old from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Pharr EMS Headquarters located at 3,000 North Cage Boulevard.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 956-402-2100.