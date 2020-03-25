Pharr Family Looking for Missing Father  

PHARR - A valley woman is searching for answers in her father's disappearance.

Johana Child said her dad, Horacio Alvarado, was last seen Saturday.

She says he was supposed to meet her grandfather for dinner, but never showed up.

"I don't know what's going on," Child said, "that's why we're worried and panicked."

Child filed a missing person's report with the Pharr Police Department.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Pharr PD, we are waiting to hear back.