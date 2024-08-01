Pharr firefighter ready to assist in California wildfire

A Pharr firefighter is on stand-by in central Texas as he waits to hear if he'll be headed to California to help fight a massive wildfire.

"I am just eager to go and help. It's my calling to do anything I can do to help people. I am ready to go," Pharr Battalion Chief David Martinez said.

The Pharr Fire Department is part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid system, which means every time there is a major fire event, the Pharr Fire Department is equipped with personnel and staff to help.

Martinez is currently in New Braunfels waiting on orders to head to California.

He says he is part of a taskforce with more than 15 firefighters who will make the 30-hour drive to California.

He says he's ready to help fellow firefighters and the California community in need.

"I have been doing this for years and...when the call comes in we have to go and be ready," Martinez said.

Martinez is one of more than a 100 Texas firefighters headed to California to lend a helping hand.