Pharr food truck vendors participating in New Year's ball drop

Preparations are underway in Pharr ahead of the city's New Year's event set for Sunday night.

The city of Pharr is hosting the New Year’s Ball Drop 2024, and local food truck vendors will be part of the event.

READ MORE: City of Pharr plans New Year's Eve ball drop

Maribel Rodriguez, a co-owner of Oscar’s Tacos, said the food truck earned $2,500 in revenue in last year’s event. This year, they’re hoping for more.

A spokesperson for the city of Pharr said last year’s ball drop brought in over 6,000 attendees. The city is expecting to see that number increase this year.

The Pharr New Year’s Ball Drop 2024 is set for Sunday, Dec. 31 at Pharr Downtown Park.

The free event starts at 8:30 p.m., but vendors are planning to open up at around 5 p.m.

RELATED STORY: New Year’s Eve events across the Valley

Watch the video above for the full story.