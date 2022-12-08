Pharr Interchange Closed Due to 18-Wheeler Rollover Accident

UPDATE (2:34 PM): The Texas Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lane leading to northbound 281 at the Pharr Interchange.

The flyover lane from WB I-2 to NB I-69C is now open to traffic. — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) January 14, 2020

-------

UPDATE (12:00 PM):The 18-wheeler was successfully removed from the Pharr Interchange, but TxDOT continues to clear the scene.

According to Pharr police Chief Jose Luengo the driver was treated and released at the scene by medical personnel services.

-------

PHARR - An 18-wheeler rollover accident prompted the closure of the westbound ramp of the Pharr Interchange Tuesday morning.

The city of Pharr communications director, Daniel Ramirez, tells us the crane was unable to lift the 18-wheeler due to it being fully loaded.

He tells us crews will work on unloading the 18-wheeler in order to successfully lift it.

The interchange is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.