Pharr Interchange Upgrade May Cause Delays

PHARR - A construction project in the Pharr interchange is expected to cause some temporary delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to expand the interchange from one lane to two lanes. The agency set aside $150 million for the project.

TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz said they are still working on the plan. He said one part of it includes how to handle traffic during construction.

“Where do you out all the traffic? The answer is that you need to continue the vehicular flow. So, that’s the challenge that our engineers have,” he said. “We don’t have the option as far as what exactly we’re going to do… We’re not there yet.”

TxDOT plans to have a meeting in a month where the community will be able to give feedback on the options that will be presented for the project.