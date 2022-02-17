Pharr man experiencing dialysis supply issues

A Pharr man who depends on daily eight-hour dialysis treatments to stay alive says he only has enough supplies for two more days.

Michael David Cavazos said the company he relies on to deliver the dialysis supplies hasn't been delivering on time since November.

When supplies do arrive, he said they're incomplete.

"They deliver the supplies, but the solution is missing," Cavazos said of Fresenius Medical Care.

Cavazos said without the supplies, he could die.

“They said that they would come through on Thursday and that I have another delivery on the 23 - but I'm scared,” Cavazos said.

Channel Five News reached out to Fresenius Medical Care who responded with a statement that said the omicron variant caused a surge of infections leading to staffing absences and transportation delays.

“We are working with regional National Guard members - where needed - to supplement our workforce to meet this unprecedented challenge,” the company said in the statement.

