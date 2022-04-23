Pharr man listed on Texas' 10 Most Wanted list

A Pharr man was added to the list of Texas’ 10 most wanted sex offenders.

Humberto Carreon Acosta has been on the run for almost two years now after failing to register as a sex offender in Pharr.

Acosta also has warrants out for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, and possession of child pornography in Alamo.

Those with information on Acosta’s whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.