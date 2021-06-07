x

Pharr officials remind residents of Code Red app

Pharr city officials are reminding citizens about the Code Red emergency alerts app.

The app is used to warn people about possible danger or emergencies and alerts users on flash flood warnings, tornados, hurricanes and more.

Pharr isn't the only city on the Rio Grande Valley utilizing Code Red emergency alerts - Mercedes, Edinburg and McAllen are also using it.

Officials say it's best to download the app and set it up to where you live to get alerts in your area.

Pharr officials remind residents of Code Red app
