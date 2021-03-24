Pharr PD designates 'Safe Exchange Zones' to help lower custody calls

The Pharr Police Department has designated 'Safe Exchange Zones' in the pd parking lot to help keep custody exchanges safe and lower the number of officers responding to custody calls.

According to Pharr PD, the exchange zones are under 24-hour surveillance. If a meeting escalates an officer is ready to step in.

"It's not something that [is] just cameras," Pharr Police officer Jacklyn Rodriguez said. "We actually do have people who are watching the cameras for 24 hours, which will be our dispatchers. So if an event does happen they will call us out."

Pharr PD said the exchange zone areas can be used for custody matters or private property and e-commerce transactions.

Although residents are not required to use the areas, Pharr PD said it is a safer option.

"We welcome everybody to do this," Rodriguez said. "We're trying to make this for the public, so everyone can feel safe."