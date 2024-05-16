Pharr police chief releases statement regarding crash that killed 8-year-old boy

Police continue investigating a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy after they say he was hit by a truck over the weekend in Pharr.

Caleb Ramirez died on Friday, April 26 after he was struck by the vehicle at the 700 block of East Eller Street while he was riding his bicycle near his home, police said.

“We understand the sensitivity of the incident that occurred last Friday,” Pharr Police Chief Juan Gonzalez said in a 31-second-long video posted to the city’s YouTube channel. “We also understand that there's questions and concerns regarding the investigation, and at this point when we have all the information that is needed we will provide that at that time."

Pharr police previously said the unidentified driver hit the boy while backing out of a driveway.

Caleb’s parents spoke to Channel 5 News, who said surveillance cameras showed the truck hit the boy while it was moving forward. Pharr police later released a statement that confirmed the truck was moving forward eastbound on Eller Street.

The driver involved in the deadly crash stayed at the scene, and police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.