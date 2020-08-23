Pharr police clear scene after driver backs into business
Pharr police cleared the scene of a crash on south Cage Blvd near Handy Street.
Reportedly the driver of an SUV backed into a laundromat.
There are no reports of serious injuries, but one man was taken to the hospital.
