Pharr Police Investigate Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident

PHARR-- The Pharr Police Department released the identity of a man who died in an auto-pedestrian accident Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Thomas Drive and Cage Boulevard around 3:10 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a blue tractor trailer was traveling north when it struck 18-year-old Osiel Uresti. Uresti was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.