Pharr police investigating multiple reports of stolen catalytic convertors
The Pharr Police Department is warning residents of thieves that are stealing catalytic converters.
The department said they’ve taken multiple reports about thefts in the Ferguson Road and Sugar Road area over the last week.
Those with information on the thefts are urged to contact 956-787-7477.
