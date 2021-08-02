Pharr police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash

The Pharr Police Department has identified the driver, caught on video, hitting a man using a crosswalk last Wednesday.

Police said the driver of the silver Chevy Silverado, 33-year-old Jose Salvador Mejia Campos, fled the scene, failing to render aid.

Police said there is an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

Campos may still be driving the same Chevy truck with the license plate number is 20700B8, seen in the hit and run video, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.

