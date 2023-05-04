Pharr police: Man in custody falls, hits head and dies at hospital

Pharr police say a man who fell to the ground and hit his head while in custody Monday morning later died at a hospital.

The Pharr Police Department says on Sunday night, officers attempted to pull over 55-year-old Adelaido Adrian Diaz for a traffic violation.

Police say Diaz kept driving at a low rate of speed but eventually pulled over. Diaz was arrested on evading police charges and taken to the department's holding facility.

According to a press release from the department:

"At approximately 5:54 am, dispatch observed Diaz fall to the ground via a video monitor, hitting his head on the ground. Jailers immediately responded and called for an ambulance. Diaz was found conscious with an obvious injury to the back of his head. At 6:27 am, the ambulance arrived at the Pharr Police Department. According to police reports, the ambulance arrived at McAllen Medical Center at 6:56 am, where Mr. Diaz was declared deceased."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

Pharr police say they are also conducting an internal administration investigation, per protocol.