Pharr police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
A Pharr police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.
City of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez said the officer was struck by a Ford Mustang while directing traffic at the intersection of Jackson Road and Moore Road.
Martinez said the driver was entering the intersection when the accident happened. The driver did pull over and remain at the scene.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for leg pain but was later released, according to Martinez.
